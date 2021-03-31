Man hurt after his car topples

KOLKATA: A man suffered minor injury after the car he was driving toppled on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass early on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, the driver of the car is an Information Technology employee and was returning home in Kasba area. Around 5:05 am, he was driving along the EM Bypass after crossing Chingrihata.

Near Captain bheri he had fallen asleep and lost control over the car. The car hit the median divider of the road and toppled.

Cops rescued the driver and rushed him to a nearby hospital from where he was treated and discharged.

The car was also seized by the police. The car was running around 80 kilometer per hour speed, sources said.

The driver told the cops that he was tired after working throughout the night, he had fallen asleep while driving.