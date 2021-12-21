Man held for wife's murder

KOLKATA: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Bantaka area under Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police station jurisdiction.



The incident took place on November 29 inside the KLC premises near its gate number 1. The woman, identified as Anita Howladar, was found dead on December 2. Cops checked the surveillance camera footage and found the woman entering the KLC. Later, police used a mobile phone tower dumping method to identify the woman.

Cops came to know that Howladar was living alone in Baguiati due to a family dispute with her husband Raju Lashkar of Bhangar. When police went to Lashkar's house, he was not there. His mobile phone was found switched off. On Monday morning, cops were tipped off about Lashkar and nabbed him from Ghatakpukur where he was waiting to catch a bus.

Laskar told the cops that Howladar had extramarital affairs with at least seven people. On November 29, Lashkar strangulated her.