Man held for using abusive words about CM
Kolkata: A youth has been arrested by personnel of Ghola police station in North 24-Parganas, for allegedly using abusive words about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extorting money from a person.
According to sources, on Thursday morning a youth identified as Brati Sundar Roy allegedly went to the complainant identified as Ranjit Das's house and demanded money to settle a family dispute.
When Das refused to give him the money, Roy allegedly started threatening him and also used abusive language. The accused youth also allegedly used abusive words about Banerjee.
Following this, Das immediately informed the local Trinamool leaders who went to Das's house and heard the matter. Later, Das and Roy were taken to Ghola police station, where Das lodged a complaint following which Roy was arrested.
