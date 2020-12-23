Man held for stabbing 26-year-old woman to death in Beliaghata

Kolkata: Sunita Sardar (26), a resident of Tangra was critically injured when her husband, Dilip Sardar indiscriminately stabbed her.



The incident occurred on Chaulpatty road in Beliaghata at around 4.25 pm

on Tuesday.

Local residents rescued the greivously injured and took her to the NRS Medical College and Hospital where she was declared

brought dead.

Police have managed to arrest the accused husband.

The police have started a detailed probe into the incident.

They are trying to ascertain how the accused has stabbed his wife to death.