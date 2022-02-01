Man held for sexual assault on daughter's 14-year-old friend

Kolkata: A man was arrested for assaulting a 14-year-old girl sexually after forcing her to consume liquor.



The incident took place on Friday afternoon at a house in Anandapur.

According to sources, the accused person's daughter is the friend of the minor girl.

On Friday afternoon he went to the girl's house along with his daughter. After they reached the house, the mother of the girl went out for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused person sent his daughter to buy some food.

After that the man took out a liquor bottle from his pocket and forced the girl to consume it. Later he allegedly tortured the girl sexually. When the girl started crying in pain, he fled.

After the girl's mother returned, she found her daughter in a drowsy condition. Suspecting something was not right, she along with local people rushed the girl to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

At the hospital doctors found that the girl was sexually tortured and had consumed liquor. After they informed the girl's mother, a complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the accused persons on charges of causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence (328 IPC), rape (376 IPC) along with relevant charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Sunday night the accused man was picked up from his hideout in Tehatta, Nadia.