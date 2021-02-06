Man held for selling infant son for Rs 50K

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly selling his 2-month-old son to a businessman for Rs 50,000 on Thursday night in Bhangar of South 24-Parganas.



The accused, identified as Sahid Molla, had sold his son to a person identified as Tanvir Alam in Topsia on Wednesday afternoon.

Molla's wife lodged a missing diary on Wednesday night at Bhangar police station. During the probe, cops traced Molla's mobile phone's tower location and found that he had been to the Topsia area. During interrogation, Molla confessed to the crime.

The child was rescued. Alam was also detained.