Man held for posing as govt officer, remanded in police custody for 2 days

KOLKATA: The police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a government official and Director of National Crime Control Bureau (NCCB), which does not exist in reality. The accused was remanded in police custody for two days.



The accused, Golam Rabbani of 38, Dr Suresh Sarkar Road in Entally, was intercepted beside a dhaba at the Metropolitan bus stoppage on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass during a special drive against night curfew violators. Cops spotted the car fitted with a board, reading 'National Crime Control Bureau, Deputy Director (India)'. Also, 'Government of West Bengal' was written on the car's bonnet.

Cops intercepted the car on suspicion as there is no such organisation like NCCB. When the owner-cum-driver of the car, Rabbani, was asked about his identity, initially the accused person claimed himself to be a state government officer.

When Rabbani was asked to show an identity card, he failed to produce it.

Sensing danger, Rabbani also claimed himself to be a member of the supervisory committee of Waqf Board. But, he failed to establish his claims.

He along with the car was detained and taken to Pragati Maidan police station.

During interrogation, Rabbani confessed that he did not hold any of the posts he was claiming and had attached the board to extort money by posing as an influential person.