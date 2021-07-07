Man held for posing as CBI lawyer, using Raj Bhawan as office address

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a lawyer of Calcutta High Court for impersonating as state government counsel and Special counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and using Raj Bhawan (Governor's House) as his office address to cheat people and carry out land dealings.



The lawyer, Sanatan Ray Chowdhary, was found holding the primary membership of the BJP. A picture of the accused alongside BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh was also found. He has been remanded in police custody till July 17.

According to the police, Ray Chowdhari was trying to capture a plot worth about Rs 10 crore in Gariahat area. For this purpose, he along with some of his associates hatched a plan. He used to threaten people by posing as Standing Counsel for the state government and also Special counsel of the CBI. Ray Chowdhari also used to ride an SUV fitted with blue beacon and several stickers including advocate, CBI and others passed on the windscreen.Recently, a complaint was lodged against him at the Gariahat police station. During a preliminary probe, cops found that Ray Chowdhary was impersonating and finally on Monday night police picked him up from the Sinthee area.

Cops suspect that Ray Chowdhary is involved in several other incidents of cheating.

Ray Chowdhary had posted in the digital platform about being the Special PP of CBI and others. Police are yet to verify his claims and also about his degrees. He is being interrogated for details. It may be mentioned that after the fake IAS Debanjan Deb was arrested police have started keeping strict vigil on the blue beacon fitted cars. Few days ago a youth who was impersonating as the official of Central Vigilance Commission was arrested in Beniapukur police station. He was spotted by the traffic police during a raid.