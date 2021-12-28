Man held for making forged docu for B'desh nationals

Kolkata: Police have picked up another person from Nadia in connection with the case of making forged documents for Bangladeshi nationals.



The accused, identified as Bijoy Kumar Roy of Jatrapur at Kotwali in Krishnanagar, was arrested from his house late on Saturday night. He was produced at the Alipore court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till January 3.

On December 12, during a joint raid by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Kolkata Police a Bangladeshi national identified as Mahfuzur Rahman of Munshiganj was arrested for his involvement in human trafficking. During the raid, 20 Bangladeshi nationals were found living at the flat from where Rahman was arrested. During probe, cops found that they had procured forged Indian documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card and others.

While Rahman was taken to UP on transit remand the next day, Kolkata Police registered a case at the Anandapur police station.

A few days later two persons were arrested from Howrah for preparing forged documents. After interrogating them, cops came to know about Roy who is the mastermind of document forgery.

After arresting Roy, police found a few forged documents from his house. Cops are trying to find out who else are connected with the racket of manufacturing forged documents as well as human trafficking.