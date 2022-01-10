Man held for killing friend over personal dispute in Anandapur

KOLKATA: A man was allegedly murdered by his friend over a personal dispute at Nonandanga in Anandapur on Saturday night. The accused was arrested later.



The body of the deceased man, identified as Biswajit Jana (36), was found lying near a private hospital in the area with several injury marks on his head and body.

Biswajit was found lying near a garage and an auto rickshaw was parked near him.

Biswajit was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where he was declared brought dead. During preliminary probe, cops came to know that Biswajit, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession had left his home at Vivekananda Colony around 10:30 pm on Saturday night but did not return.

After his body was found on Sunday morning, Biswajit's father Manoranjan Jana lodged a complaint at the Anandapur police station. During the probe, a sniffer dog was brought to the spot.

Cops from the Homicide Section in Lalbazar also started investigation. Local people got agitated and initially obstructed police from recovering the body.

Later, they vandalised a roadside unauthorised shop from where country liquor was being sold illegally.

When the sniffer dog was unleashed, it ran straight to the house of a man identified as Mangal Mondal of Vivekananda Colony and returned to his handler.

Immediately, cops detained Mondal and started grilling him. During interrogation, Mondal confessed that he killed Biswajit over a personal grudge.

On Saturday night, they were having liquor sitting inside the auto rickshaw. Suddenly an altercation broke out after Biswajit had asked for Mondal's wife's mobile number earlier. During the altercation, Mondal allegedly used a chunk of concrete and an iron rod to hit Biswajit on his head and body. When he fell on the ground and died, Mondal fled. Later, he was arrested.