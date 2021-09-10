Man held for impersonating DSP rank officer in Chandernagore

KOLKATA: Another incident of an imposter posing as a civil servant surfaced in the state with the arrest of a middle-aged man for impersonating deputy superintendent of police at Chandernagore in Hooghly.

The accused was arrested in an inebriated state while consuming alcohol inside a blue beacon fitted car parked at Chandernagore Stand. He was wearing the uniform of a DSP rank officer and caught while taking alcohol with two others inside the car.

Police said the arrested person, Sidhartha Chakraborty, is a resident of Chandernagore Bakshi Lane. Police have also come to know that he cheated many people impersonating a senior police officer.

The police took him to Chandernagore Police station, which is barely 100 metres from the place where the accused was taking alcohol. Sources said that he confessed his guilt during interrogation. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was a student of English Honours from a college at Chandernagore in 2013. Subsequently, he used to drive cars of some eminent people in the area. Later, he also worked as a medical representative in a company.