Man held for illegal hoarding, refilling of O2 cylinders

KOLKATA: A man was arrested from Uttarpara for alleged illegal hoarding and refilling of oxygen cylinders.

On May 1, the sleuths of Enforcement Branch (EB) of the Kolkata Police in Park Street area raided a house from where cops recovered 54 oxygen cylinders including 48 empty cylinders from a man identified as Madan Lal Jaiswal. During inquiry, Jaiswal failed to provide any document for keeping the oxygen cylinders. Later, a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

During interrogation, cops learnt about the alleged involvement of the shop owner — identified as Chandan Mondal of Makla Dhali Para in Uttarpara — in hoarding of cylinders. On Tuesday evening, police conducted a raid in his house and found 14 oxygen cylinders, including five filled cylinders. When asked about permission and other documents, Mondal failed to produce anything. Later, he was also arrested. While interrogating Mondal, he revealed the names of two other accused identified as Amit Biswas of Jadavpur and Suresh Prosad of Narendrapur, who were summoned for questioning. Mondal claimed that the duo used to work as carriers of the oxygen cylinders. Sources informed that the duo would be asked about the places where they used to supply the oxygen cylinders, which were being refilled and used illegally.