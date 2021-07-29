Man held for duping contractor of Rs 48L

kolkata: A former civic volunteer of Bidhannagar City Police was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a contractor by floating a fake tender and impersonating as a Sub Inspector.

On July 12, the contractor Rajdeo Singh lodged a complaint at the Charu Market police station against four people who impersonated as police officials and duped him of Rs 48 lakh by floating a fake tender of Bihannagar Commissionerate.

After registering a case, the Detective Department took over the investigation. During the probe, police tracked down Suman Bhowmik who impersonated a SI of Bidhannagar City Police. Bhowmik allegedly told Singh that he was associated to the tender department and could arrange a tender for him amounting to a huge amount of money. But Bhowmik also asked Singh to provide money in order to get the tender. In fear of losing the tender, Singh transferred a total Rs 48 lakh to the bank account number provided by Bhowmik. When Singh did not get any contract, he realised that he had been duped.

Cops also came to know that his associates used to pose as senior police officials like Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Bidhannagar City Police. Cops have also seized two laptops, two mobile phones and bank related documents reflecting the entire transaction. Bhowmik is being quizzed to trace his associates.

Police are also investigating to find out whether any other businessman has been duped. by the accused.