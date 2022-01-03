Man held for duping a woman of Rs 68K on pretext of marriage

kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 68,000 on the pretext of marriage.



According to sources, during October last year, a woman of Kaikhali area lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against a youth identified as Asish Dey. She alleged that the youth had presented himself to the woman as a businessman. The woman told the cops that they met with each other on a matrimonial website.

After they started meeting with each other, Dey allegedly took Rs 68,000 from her in phases citing several reasons. But after getting the money, he stopped receiving her calls.During the probe, police found Dey was a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. But his mobile tower location was often found in Burdwan district. On Saturday night , cops found Dey's mobile tower location at a five star hotel on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Cops rushed to the hotel and found Dey was seated with another woman. When he was intercepted, cops found that Dey was trying to trap the woman with whom he was sitting there for money. After he was arrested, he was brought to the police station. He was produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Sunday and had been remanded to judicial custody. Police submitted a petition for Dey's Test Identification (TI) parade.