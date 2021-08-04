Man held for creating fake FB account of SDPO

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to dupe several people by creating a fake Facebook profile of a senior police official of Sunderbans Police District.

According to sources, Anil Kumar Roy, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kakdwip under Sunderbaans Police district received several calls from his friends and acquaintances, asking about what happened to him and how much money he needed for his treatment. Roy came to know that since June 1, from the fake social media account friend requests had been sent to his friends and the fraudster had asked for money from them.

Roy lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station of Sunderbans Police District against unknown accused and the fake account was blocked. After a detailed probe, police found that a person, identified as Dinesh Gurzar, was operating the fake Facebook profile of Roy from Papra village in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. A team was sent there and finally two days ago he was arrested. The mobile phone Gurzar used to create the fake account was also seized. On Wednesday, he was brought to Kakdwip on transit remand and was produced at the local court. Gurzar has been remanded in police custody for 10 days.