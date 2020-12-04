Man held for blackmailing woman with obscene photos

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman by threatening to publish her obscene photographs on the internet. He has been remanded in police custody for three days by Bidhannagar ACJM court.



The accused allegedly sent some of the pictures to the woman's husband.

According to police, the woman lives in a housing complex in Rajarhat area and owns a spa and grooming centre in Behala area. The accused was identified as Md. Shahanawaj Hussain, who used to work as a security guard at the housing complex where the woman lives.

The woman had given Hussain a job in her spa. Thereafter, a relationship developed between the two. Hussain had allegedly clicked some of her nude photographs and recorded videos of their intimate moments.

For the past few months, Hussain was asking her for money. Sources said the woman had given him around Rs 2 lakh, but he kept demanding more money. When she refused to give the money, Hussain started blackmailing her and also left the job. On November 28, she registered a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station. On Wednesday night, Hussain was arrested from Rajarhat area.