Man held for beating four to death in Jamuria

Kolkata: A man, who was out on bail, was arrested for allegedly beating four persons to death on late Wednesday night at Jamuria in Asansol. The accused was identified as Sadhu Majhi.



According to sources, Majhi barged into a liquor shop, where some of the outlet's staffers were sleeping. He allegedly started thrashing the employees identified as— Ambuj Mondal (40), Prashanta Saha (58) and Subodh Bauri (61)—with a bamboo.

The manager of the shop, Dhiman Mondal, who was also sleeping inside the shop, woke up to the screams of the trio.

Another person, Kalia Bhuniya (60), who had come to visit his daughter in laws' house in the same area, rushed to the spot and tried to stop Majhi. But, the accused allegedly started beating Kalia as well. All four of them died on the spot. Meanwhile, when more people gathered Majhi tried to flee. But, local residents detained Majhi and handed him over to police.

"Few days back, Majhi had assaulted another staff member and as a result his hand was fractured. I informed the police and Majhi was arrested. But, at night he was granted bail. It is suspected that over the grudge he had done this," Dhiman alleged.

According to police, Majhi was compelled to leave his home because of his rough temperament. He is apparently suffering from mental illness. However, a probe has been started to find out whether any other motive is behind the crime. Sources informed that police will consult a psychiatrist soon for Majhi's mental health check-up.