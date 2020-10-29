Man held for allegedly trying to shoot his wife

Kolkata: A person was arrested late on Thursday for allegedly trying to shoot his wife in Tiljala area on Topsia road.



According to sources, the accused person identified as Wahid Ali is jobless.

His wife used work in a beauty parlour to run the family.

As she returned home late for a few days due to work pressure, Ali doubted her about having another relationship with someone. Over the issue altercation took place on Wednesday

night.

All of a sudden Ali brought out a pistol and fired a round at his wife. But the bullet missed her. She managed to escape the flat located on Topsia Road and police station seeking

help. Few moments later police went to Ali's flat but found he had fled. Cops found a pistol and two bullets.

Few hours later police traced him from Tiljala

area. A case has been initiated against Ali under sections of the Arms Act. His wife also told police that she has been tortured for the past 20 years by her husband over several issues.