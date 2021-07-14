Man held for abusing min on social media

KOLKATA: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abusing state Education minister Bratya Basu on social media.



The accused, Partha Chakraborty, was picked up from his house in Patuli. According to the complaint lodged on June 2 by the Executive Assistant of the minister, Prithwis Rana, a friend of his informed him about a Facebook live that was on air on June 1. On the live video, Chakraborty was seen abusing the minister. After he informed Basu about it, the minister asked him to lodge a complaint. On June 2, the complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station.