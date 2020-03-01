Man hacks mother to death at Sonarpur

Kolkata: A 50-year-old man hacked his mother to death at Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



According to sources, the elderly woman identified as Kananbala Karmakar (81) used stay at her house at Kamrabad in Sonarpur with her elder son Taraknath Karmakar.

Her other three sons reside adjacent to her house. It has been alleged that on Sunday morning, Taraknath got involved in an altercation with his mother. All of a sudden, he started stabbing Kananbala using a sharp weapon.

Hearing her screaming for help, locals ran to Kananbala's house and caught Taraknath. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Later, Taraknath was handed over to police and he was arrested subsequently.

Locals claimed that four years ago Taraknath's wife had left him. Since then, he was suffering from depression. It has also been alleged that Taraknath used to blame his mother for several disputes in their family.

Police have started a murder case against Taraknath. He is also being interrogated to find out whether any property related dispute was there among his family members.