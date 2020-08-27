Man given 5-yr imprisonment

Kolkata: A person has been awarded with five years imprisonment for sexually harassing a nine-year-old-girl on Wednesday.

According to police, on December 24, the mother of the girl lodged a complaint against her neighbour Loknath Mondal alias Bapan alleging that he had sexually harassed her daughter. During investigation, Mondal was arrested and police filed chargesheet against him on January 2, this year. During the trial Mondal was pronounced guilty and has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the magistrate of Additional District Judge, First Court, Sealdah.