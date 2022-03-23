Man gets lifer for raping his daughter in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: A special POCSO Court in Kalimpong sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for repeatedly raping his own minor daughter.



On March 14, 2021, an elderly lady had lodged a complaint that her minor granddaughter had been raped by her own father repeatedly. Based on the complaint, the man was arrested.

"He was charged under Section 6 of POCSO read with sections 376 a, 376 b of IPC. The convict had repeatedly raped the victim and threatened her. 16 witnesses were examined He was sentenced to life imprisonment in both the sections along with Rs. 50,000 fine for each section by the POCSO Special Judge Prasad Kumar Roy," stated Nisha Rai, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO. In his tenure in Kalimpong there has been 7 convictions.