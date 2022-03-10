Man gets life imprisonment for sexual harassment of minor girls

BALURGHAT: A person was awarded life imprisonment on Wednesday for his involvement in sexual harassment of several minor girls by the Additional District and Session Judge (POCSO special court) Sujata Kharge.

Two others were awarded imprisonment of 10 years for helping Dilip Mohanta in the offence.

"Dilip Mohanta was sentenced to life imprisonment, while Sabitri Hembrom and Khushi Mondal were sentenced imprisonment of 10 years each. Two drivers of Mohanta were set free for lack of evidence," said government counsel Ritabrata Chakraborty.

The incident came to light on August 3, 2015 when the trio was held by police for their alleged involvement in sexually harassing minor girls, who had been staying in Dhiren Mohanta Charitable Society (DMCS) at Teor. A written complaint was lodged at Hili police station.