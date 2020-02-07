Man gets death sentence for killing sister-in-law, nephew

Kolkata: A person has been awarded death sentence on Friday for murdering his sister-in-law and one-year-old nephew in 2008.



The person, identified as Satya Saha, was pronounced guilty by Chinmoy Chattopadhyay, 2nd Additional District Judge (ADJ), Sealdah Court, for murder, causing disappearance of evidences and common intention on Thursday, along with his wife Nandita Saha who has also been pronounced guilty for destroying evidences and common intention and awarded with life imprisonment.

The incident came to light after the body of the child, identified as Indrajit Saha, was found on December 14 morning from the bank of a canal in Ultadanga area.

During probe, a person identified as Bidyut Saha on the next day identified the baby as his. He also informed that his wife Bulu Saha was missing, for which a missing diary had already been lodged in Beliaghata police station.

Meanwhile on the same day, Bulu's body was found from beside Durgapur Expressway in Chanditala area of Hooghly.

While probing the case, cops came to know that Bidyut and Satya had some dispute over the property. From the neighbours, police came to know that on the morning of December 14, they heard sounds of altercation between Bulu and Satya when Bidyut was not at home.

On suspicion when police went to the Saha family's house, they found that Satya was not there. Later, cops detained Nandita and grilled her. During interrogation, Nandita confessed and told the police that Satya had killed Bulu and Indrajit.

With help from Nandita, he later put the bodies inside two gunny bags which were disposed of by Satya later. Following her confession, Nandita was arrested.

Satya was arrested on February 10, 2009, almost after two months of evading police. Later, police found that on December 14, 2008, an altercation broke out between Satya and Bulu, following which he hit on her head with the wooden portion of a skipping rope.

Later, Satya strangulated her using the nylon skipping rope. After the murder, Nandita brought a gunny bag and put Bulu's body inside it. Meanwhile Satya had also strangulated Indrajit to death and put his body inside another gunny bag.

Following that, Satya took his mother, child and Nandita to a house nearby, where they were invited for lunch. However, Satya came back leaving his family there. After coming back he took the gunny bag containing Indrajit's body and went to Ultadanga area on his bike, where he disposed of the body in the canal and came back.

Later, he loaded the other gunny bag containing Bulu's body in his car and dumped it beside Durgapur Expressway in Chanditala. He then came back and joined his family.