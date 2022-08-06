Man gets death penalty for killing parents

KOLKATA: A man was awarded death sentence for murdering his parents over property related dispute.



According to police, in July, 2013 a resident of Basundhara Park in Thakurpukur lodged a complaint that his neighbour Sovan Sarkar alias Buro murdered his parents Paresh Chandra Sarkar (78) and Usharani Sarkar (65) and destroyed evidences. The complainant and other residents suspected Sovan as he had hired a few people to dig up a large space in the garden for no reason.

When police went to the house, Sovan refused to open the door. Later, police broke the door to gain access to the house and found a few plastic bags having blood stains on them.

On suspicion, police arrested him and came to know that Sovan had dumped the bodies and the sharp weapon used for the murders in the garden.

Investigation revealed that Sovan had an assumption that his parents had transferred the property ownership to his elder brother and sister's names.

After completion of the probe, police filed chargesheet at the Alipore court where statements of 20 witnesses were recorded. On August 1, Sovan was held guilty of murder and awarded death sentence.