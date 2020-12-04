Man gets caste certificate in 3 hours at Duare Sarkar camp

Kolkata: How soon can a person receive a caste certificate? Well, in Bengal it took only three-and-a-half-hours! Thanks to the massive outreach programme of the state government — 'Duare Sarkar', a middle-aged man in South Dinajpur got his caste certificate in three and a half hours. He had applied for the same at a 'Duare Sarkar' camp at Namabangi in Balurghat.



On Friday, around 12 noon Pintu Saha had visited the camp. He went to the dedicated counter for caste certificates. Thereafter, he narrated his problem to the officials, who left no stone unturned in extending the necessary support.

"Since, he was carrying necessary documents, the process turned easier," said an official. The man filled up the application form on the spot and submitted the same along with the required documents.

The same was uploaded online for verification. By 3.45 pm, he was provided with a certificate.

Saha expressed his gratitude towards the state government for providing him the same.

Maximum number of people are turning up at the camps to get the benefits of the Swasthya Sathi scheme, for which they need to fill up a form and submit it along with a photocopy of a valid document, including Aadhaar Card or Khadya Sathi card.

Following verification, their biometrics will be collected. Subsequently, Swasthya Sathi card will be provided in just 7 to 10 days.