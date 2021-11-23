Man found living with father's body for 3 months

KOLKATA: A 40-year-old man was found living with the corpse of his father, who reportedly died three months ago in Garfa on Monday morning.



The deceased man, identified as Sangram Dey (70), was a former employee of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Local people had not seen Sangram for the past several months. As his son Kaushik Dey did not interact much with people, none asked him about Sangram. Later, local people informed the Garfa police station and told the cops about their doubts. When police went to the house, Kaushik was compelled to open the door. When policemen went inside the house, they saw Sangram's body lying on a bed in decomposed condition. His wife, Aruna Dey, had been bedridden due to paralysis.

Kaushik told the cops that his father died three months ago but he thought Sangram would wake up again. Police sent the body for autopsy. Cops may take help of a psychiatrist while questioning Kaushik. Hearing this, cops suspect that Kaushik was suffering from some mental illness.