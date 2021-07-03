Man found hanging from bridge's railing

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at Akanda Kesari area in New Town after a man, aged about 50 years, was found hanging from the railing of a bridge over the Bagjola canal on Friday morning.

According to sources, a few local people spotted the man hanging from the railing of the bridge over Bagjola canal. Immediately, Techno City police station was informed. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination.

Though a preliminary inquiry was conducted in and around the area, cops failed to identify the deceased. It is suspected that the man is from some other area.

It is yet to be confirmed whether he committed suicide or was murdered. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, cops are also trying to establish his identity.