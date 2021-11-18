Man found hanging from billboard near Metropolitan City

Kolkata: Tension spread near Metropolitan City area on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass after a man, aged around 45 years was found hanging from an advertisement hoarding beside the main road on Wednesday morning.



Around 6:15 am, a few pedestrians spotted the man hanging from an advertisement hoarding and informed the police. Cops from Pragati Maidan police station went to the spot and recovered the body.

It was found that the man was hanging using a piece of cloth which seems to be part of a woman's dress.

No external injury mark was found on the body. Police are yet to identify the body.

An all concerned message along with the picture of the body has been sent to all the police stations of Kolkata and the state for identification.