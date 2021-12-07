Man found dead in Bansdroni

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of man, who was found lying in a pool of blood in front of his house in Bansdroni area on Tuesday.

The deceased, Mukesh Shaw (43), was found lying in front of his house with a deep cut injury on his neck and shoulder and a chopper in his right hand at Sonali Park at 6.42 am.

According to police sources, Shaw's wife and two sons of the victim went to Bihar in November. He returned to his house at 11 pm on Monday.

Mukesh's brother Sanjoy Shaw residing in the same building first saw the deceased and informed police. The body has been sent for autopsy. In another incident, a man died after falling from a window of a room of a building on Tuesday morning.

Sumanto Ghosh (37) died after falling from third floor of a building on the Rajani Sen Road. He was rushed to SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for post mortem.