Man ends life after murdering woman at his flat in Garfa

kolkata: A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train between Ballygunge and Dhakuria railway stations after murdering a woman at his flat in Garfa on Tuesday evening.



According to sources, the woman, identified as Shanti Singh of Chawalpatty in Beliaghata, used to visit Gobardhan Seth, a resident of Sarat Bose colony in Garfa frequently.

On Tuesday evening Seth called Singh's sister and said that he murdered her and disconnected the call.

Singh's family members desperately tried to reach Seth on his mobile again and again but failed. Later, they informed police and also went to Garfa.

After police reached Seth's house in Sarat Bose Colony, they found Singh lying on the floor with a piece of cloth entangled around her neck. Also an injury mark was found on her head.

Meanwhile, when police were questioning local people to find Seth, they came to know that his body was found beside the railway track between Ballygunge and Dhakuria railway stations.

It is suspected that Seth, who was a bus driver by profession, had an affair with Singh. But some sort of difference of opinion had cropped up on Tuesday evening and Seth murdered Singh.

A murder case was registered at the Garfa police station while an unnatural death case was registered at the Ballygunge GRP.

Cops are trying to find out the family members Seth and also questioning Singh's family members.