Man dupes with mobile tower promise, arrested

Kolkata: The prime accused in the cheating incident, pertaining to the installation of mobile phone tower, was arrested on Tuesday night from Beraberi in Narayanpur of Rajarhat.



According to sources, on April 1 this year, complainant Goutam Bordoloi of Kamroop in Assam alleged that he received a call from unknown number. The caller said he was a representative of Reliance JIO and that they would install a mobile phone tower on the vacant land in his residence.

When Bordoloi agreed, the caller asked him to deposit some money as security deposit, insurance and for other requirements.

After the conversation he reportedly deposited Rs 2 lakh in different bank accounts which were given by the accused person.

Following that he again received multiple phone calls claiming more money for installation of tower. One of the callers asked Bodoloi to come to the Reliance JIO office at Sector V in Salt Lake to meet them. When Bodoloi went there he realized that he was cheated by the callers.

After the case was lodged, the police had arrested 13 persons from an office in Sector V and seized more than Rs one crore from them.

Later, the police found some bank accounts where more than Rs four crore was deposited.

The police had freezed the accounts already. Since the case was initiated, the mastermind of the case identified as Rajnish Singh was evading arrest.

On Tuesday night police come to know about Singh's location and arrested him. He was produced at the Bidhannagar Court on Wednesday and subsequently magistrate remanded the accused to police custody for nine days.