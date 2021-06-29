Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by fraudsters posing as Human Rights Commission officers

KOLKATA: At a time when cops are busy investigating several cases lodged against fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb, another similar incident of cheating came to light on Monday. A man lodged a complaint of cheating against three people, who allegedly duped him by posing as Human Rights Commission officials.



On Monday, a youth from Nadia, Souvik Debnath, along with officers of the state Human Rights Commission arrived at Bansdroni police station and informed the cops that a few fraudsters were duping people, impersonating as the senior officers of the Commission.

Debnath told the cops that he met with a youth identified as Aritra Acharjee, who is a friend of his wife. After differences cropped up between Debnath and his wife, he decided to file divorce case against her. Then Acharjee, who was still maintaining contact with Debnath, introduced him to Bappaditya Saha and his wife Dimpi Saha of Bansdroni. While Bappaditya had impersonated himself as the Chief Secretary, his wife posed as the president of the state Human Rights Commission.

The trio allegedly compelled Debnath to pay Rs 2 lakh in order to make necessary arrangements quickly for the divorce. They even prepared duplicate money receipts using a forged letter head of the Commission.

When the arrangements were not made despite paying the amount, Debnath enquired about Bappaditya and came to know that there was no such post of Chief Secretary in the Commission. Later, Debnath informed the Commission officials and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the three accused. A probe has been started.