Man dies after train hits him at crossing

kolkata: A man died after he was hit by a train at Sodepur of North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the man identified as Utpal Chakrabaorty, a priest by profession, was passing through the Sodepur rail gate number 8.

Though the gate was closed as the Up Shantipur local was about to cross the area, Chakraborty tried to cross over the railway tracks along with his bicycle.

But before he could cross the railway tracks, the train arrived and hit him.

After being hit, Chakraborty fell in between the Up and Down tracks.

People immediately informed the police but none tried to rescue him.

The situation took a twist after cops from Khardah police station arrived.

It had been alleged that they also did not try to rescue Chakraborty as the man was lying on the Government Railway Police (GRP) jurisdiction.

After a few moments cops from Dum Dum GRP arrived at the spot.

It has been alleged that differences of opinion cropped up between the cops of GRP and Khardah police station over who is going to take Chakraborty to hospital.

Local people alleged amid the controversy about jurisdiction, Chakraborty was alive. But, when finally GRP personnel rushed him to the hospital Chakraborty was declared brought dead.

On the issue Badana Varun Chandrasekhar, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah said, "There is no such incident of differences

of opinion.

However, the matter will be looked into as such allegations have come."