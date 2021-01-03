Man dies after son pushes him from 1st floor

Kolkata: An elderly man died after his mentally unstable son pushed him from the first floor on Friday night in Jadavpur.



Later, police detained the accused and registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, police claimed that the accused is mentally unstable.

According to sources, the 69-year-old deceased was a retired state government employee. On Friday night around 9 pm, he was found lying in a pool of blood at the ground floor beside the common entrance passage of his house located on Raipur East Road in Jadavpur. Local people rushed the man to Baghajatin State General Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

When police reached the house, they came to know that the deceased was pushed by his son from the first floor after an altercation. Sources informed that the youth often assaulted his father and used to demand money. However, the deceased's wife denied the allegations and told police that her son is mentally unstable.

Police sources informed that after a preliminary medical examination, the youth was found to be mentally unstable.

In another incident, a man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to kill his wife over some family dispute on Friday. The accused youth, identified as Pranam Rai of Manasatala Lane area in Garfa, assaulted his wife Priyanka Rai over a family dispute on Friday night.