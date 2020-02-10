Man dies after being 'slapped' by cop at Sinthi
Kolkata: A person died after allegedly being slapped by a police personnel inside Sinthi police station.
According to sources, on Monday police personnel of Sinthi police station detained a woman on suspicion of theft.
During interrogation, she reportedly confessed that she had handed over the stolen articles to a scrap vendor identified as Raj Kumar Sau (53).
Following her statement, Sau was detained and taken to the police station at around 12 pm.
It has been alleged that during interrogation, he was slapped by a police personnel following which he became unconscious and fell down on the floor.
He was immediately rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where Sau was declared brought dead.
Following the death of Sau, his family members alleged that he died due to police torture.
However, police claimed that he was not tortured, adding that he fell ill and became unconscious while sitting on a chair.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Unemployment rate reduced by 40%10 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Delhi's Day of Destiny10 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT
There cannot be indefinite protests in a common area: SC on...10 Feb 2020 6:24 PM GMT
Constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 201810 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT
Police file complaint, NCW takes note of mass molestation10 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT