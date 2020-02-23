Man detained for carrying 2 skulls to pond

Kolkata: A person has been detained at Narendrapur in South 24-Parganas while he was cleaning two skulls in a pond on Sunday afternoon.



According to sources, on Sunday at around 1 pm, locals saw the person identified as Tapan Biswas of Dolatla at Biswaspara in Narendrapur carrying two human skulls to a nearby pond. When a few locals went close to see what he was doing, they found Biswas cleaning the skulls by separating the bones from the joints.

Immediately, locals surrounded him and asked from where he had got the skulls. Sources claimed that Biswas is known to be a black magic practitioner in the area.

Later, Narendrapur police station was informed. After a few minutes, police went to Biswas's house, recovered two skulls and detained him. During interrogation, Biswas claimed that the skulls came from monkeys and not humans.

Police sources informed that the skulls are visibly smaller in size and there are several similarities with human skulls. However, the skulls will be sent for forensic examination to determine whether Biswas is telling the truth or if those are human skulls.