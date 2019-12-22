Man conceals 1 kg gold bar in clothes, arrested

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed a gold smuggler and seized one kg gold found from his possession on Saturday night.



According to police, on Saturday evening, STF officials came to know that a person will come to Sealdah with gold bars.

Based on the information, STF personnel started keeping a strict vigil in and around Sealdah railway station.

After a few hours, police spotted the man and asked him to show his bag.

The man identified as Kajirul Mallik of Kaligunj in Nadia tried to confront STF personnel but later he was detained and taken to Entally police station.

Cops searched his bag but found nothing. When cops were about to let him go as nothing was found, a police officials noticed that Mallik

was not walking normally.

He was checked in person. During the search, the police found that he had concealed a gold bar under his knee cap.

He was arrested after the recovery of the gold bar from his clothes. The gold bar weighed about one kg. Police are trying to know who was about to take the gold bar from him in Sealdah.

In November, STF arrested three persons with 10 gold bars and 30,000 US dollars from Sinthee area.

The accused trio identified as Susanta Dhar, Niranjan Chakraborty Saju Mahaldar were carrying 10 gold bars, weighing about 1.14 kg which is worth Rs 41 lakh approximately. Police found 30,000 US dollars worth Rs 21 lakh approximately from one of the accused persons.

During the interrogation, accused persons disclosed that the gold was brought illegally from Bangladesh by road. It is suspected that Mahaldar and Chakraborty are the carriers of gold. Police are trying to find out the kingpin of the smuggling racket.