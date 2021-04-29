Man charred to death in fire at garage

KOLKATA: A man was charred to death late on Tuesday night at Dakshineswar after fire broke out and three explosions took place inside a garage. Sources said locals spotted flames in a garage near Dakshineswar bus stand. Before fire tenders reached the spot, three explosions took place. Four fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire had spread to a few adjacent shops. After about one-and-a-half hours, the fire was controlled.

After dousing the flames, fire fighters recovered a charred body. The deceased was identified as Tarak Sau (44).

He used to work and stay at the garage.

Sources informed that a few LPG cylinders were kept inside the garage illegally which exploded as soon as those came in contact with the fire.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and initiated a probe.