Man booked for allegedly raping 26-year-old Tollywood actor

Kolkata: A 26-year-old woman who is a tele actor of Tollywood has allegedly been raped by a youth whom she met in 2009 through a group of friends.



On Wednesday the woman lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur police station and told the police that on June 30 she got a call from the youth seeking financial assistance. She agreed to help and asked him to come to her flat in Bijoygarh. On Sunday the youth came to her flat and after taking the money he allegedly raped her. It is also alleged that the youth had recorded the rape and threatened that he would circulate the video on the internet. Police have initiated a case against the youth on charges of 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Sources informed that the actor also told the police that they were in a relationship. But she broke the relationship as the youth used to demand money from her. He even assaulted her for the reason multiple times.

Few years ago she again established contact after the youth apologised for his acts in the past.