Man attempts suicide after killing parents, sis

kolkata: A man attempted suicide after killing his parents and sister in Hooghly on Monday.



Pramatesh Ghoshal, a resident of Dhanekhli, had killed his father Asim Ghoshal, mother Shuvra Ghoshal and sister Pallavi.

Pramatesh, whose condition is critical, is now undergoing treatment at Dhanekhali Rural Hospital in critical condition.

According to police sources, Pramatesh (the only bread earner of the family) was suffering from depression due to financial crisis. He used to give tuitions to students to earn his livelihood. Following COVID -19 pandemic, he lost all his students. A huge amount of money was spent to buy medicines for his parents. He also used to take care of his sister Pallavi's family as well because her husband was unemployed. Pramatesh had at first killed his father and then mother and sister. After killing them, he cut his vein with a blade which was noticed by neighbours. They immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and took Pramatesh to the Dhanekhali Rural Hospital.