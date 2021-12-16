Man assaulted, robbed of Rs 15K in Charu Market

KOLKATA: An elderly man was assaulted by a group of miscreants in Charu Market area on Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 pm, a few miscreants knocked on the door of Sunil Jana's house on Sultan Ahmed road in Charu Market.

Sunil, a writer aged around 80 years, was attacked by the goons as soon as he opened the door.

The miscreants then assaulted him and compelled his wife to stop screaming by showing a sharp weapon. The miscreants robbed around Rs 15,000 and his mobile phone. Police were also informed.

Sunil told the cops that for the past few days, masons were working at his son's flat upstairs. Usually they inform Sunil while leaving. But on Wednesday, a few new people were working who left the main gate open. The miscreants gained easy entry to the building. Police are checking the surveillance camera footage of the area to identify the culprits.