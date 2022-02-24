Man arrested with gold paste worth Rs 47L

KOLKATA: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs department has arrested a person on Tuesday night, who was found smuggling gold.



The smuggled gold was concealed inside his rectum in paste form.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, Customs officials intercepted a man, who had arrived from Imphal. While interrogating him, officers noticed unusual behaviour.

The man was then taken to a room where he was searched. While frisking, initially nothing was found.

But after a few moments, Customs officials noticed that the man was sitting in an unusual posture.

Later, the man was again grilled and this time he confessed that around one kg gold was concealed inside his rectum in paste form.

After a while, the gold weighing about 938.11 grams worth Rs 47 lakh was seized.

In a separate incident, Customs officials nabbed a man with foreign origin gold bars from near Sealdah railway station early on Wednesday morning.

The accused person was carrying five gold bars each weighing about 116.6 grams. Sources informed that the gold was smuggled into India from some other country, possibly Bangkok or Thailand.

The total seized gold bars weighing about 583 grams is worth Rs 30.26 lakh.