Man arrested for trying to dupe TMC MP, posing as ED officer

KOLKATA: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from Rajya Sabha MP, Santanu Sen, by posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer.

The accused, identified as Chandan Roy of Nagerbazar area in Dum Dum, was arrested on Thursday night from Esplanade bus terminus.

On July 1, Roy called the Rajya Sabha MP posing as Santanu Mitra, the ED officer. He reportedly told Sen that ED had received several complaints against him and soon he would be summoned. The accused allegedly told Sen that the probe process could be avoided if the MP agreed to 'talk over the matter.' Initially, Sen did not pay heed to the caller and disconnected the call. On July 12, Roy called Sen again and asked the MP to negotiate to stop the process of sending summons. Sen lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police. A case was registered at the Karaya police station. The probe was taken over by the Detective Department. Cops tracked Roy's mobile phone number.

On Thursday around 9:15 pm, cops nabbed him from Esplanade bus terminus. Roy confessed that he tried to extort money from several people. Probe in this matter is underway.