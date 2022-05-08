Man arrested for threatening traffic cop in Behala

kolkata: A man was arrested on Sunday morning in Behala for allegedly threatening traffic cops to shoot them after his friend was prosecuted for traffic rule violation.



According to sources, on Sunday around 11am, cops of James Long traffic guard were checking vehicles' documents and prosecuting the motorists for traffic norms violation. While doing so, they intercepted a motorcycle which the accused man identified as Babu Pandit of Haridevpur was on the pillion.

Though the rider was wearing a helmet, the Pandit was without a helmet. After the motorcycle rider, who is a friend of the accused, was prosecuted, Pandit started arguing with the cops.

After they left, the accused man again came back and started threatening the traffic Sergeant Debasish Das and Jiten Chakraborty.

Pandit allegedly threatened them to shoot and pushed Das. Immediately with the help of local people, cops detained him and informed Behala police station.

Later, Pandit was arrested. Police have started a probe to find out whether the accused has any firearm or not. He has been booked for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and punishment for criminal intimidation.