Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Kolkata: A person has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Amherst Street.

On Saturday afternoon, a neighbour of the girl's family, identified as Shib Narayan Das, allegedly took the girl to his room. As Das was known to her, the girl did not hesitate to go with him.

After taking her to his room, Das allegedly sexually assaulted her. After a few minutes when the girl came back to her parents, she fell sick. When her parents asked about what had happened, she stated that Das had called her and sexually assaulted her.

Immediately, the girl's parents informed other neighbours and detained Das. Later, the girl's mother lodged a complaint at Amherst Street police station, following which Das was arrested on charges of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor.