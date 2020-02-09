Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Kolkata: A person has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Amherst Street.
On Saturday afternoon, a neighbour of the girl's family, identified as Shib Narayan Das, allegedly took the girl to his room. As Das was known to her, the girl did not hesitate to go with him.
After taking her to his room, Das allegedly sexually assaulted her. After a few minutes when the girl came back to her parents, she fell sick. When her parents asked about what had happened, she stated that Das had called her and sexually assaulted her.
Immediately, the girl's parents informed other neighbours and detained Das. Later, the girl's mother lodged a complaint at Amherst Street police station, following which Das was arrested on charges of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
ECI finalises turnout data at 62.59 %, more than 24 hrs...9 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
PM offers India's help to China to deal with Coronavirus...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Centre to soon release another `35,000 cr GST compensation...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Gargi College students allege harassment during annual9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup title9 Feb 2020 6:07 PM GMT