Man arrested for attempting to kill mother & sister

Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his mother and sister by setting them on fire after stabbing in Regent Park on Monday.



Police said the accused Martin Rohan Gomes of Purba Putiary, lives with his mother Jaya Gomes and sister Ritu Rosemary Gomes. On Monday morning local residents heard the women screaming. When their neighbours went to their house they found Martin was pouring kerosene on the women and Ritu was trying to defend.

Immediately Regent park police station was informed. Police promptly went to the spot and rescued the women and detained Martin.

The injured women were rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital. Later Ritu's was shifted to a nursing home at Elgin Road. Ritu lodged a complaint against her brother following which Martin was arrested. The police have started a probe