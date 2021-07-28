Man arrested along with two associates for posing as IPS

kolkata: The Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested a fake IPS officer along with two of his associates on charges of extortion and impersonation. The car of the person fitted with a blue beacon has also been seized.

"We have arrested Rajasrshi Bhattacharya (45) alias Babai , a resident of 14/2 P C Banerjee Lane under Belghoria police station. Abhijit Das (43) alias Santu who happens to be his security guard, a resident of Jagacha in Howrah and his driver MD. Sikandar (38), a resident of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road in Park Street has also been apprehended," Murlidhar Sharma, Joint Commissioner (Crime), said. Sleuths have recovered Rs 3 lakh cash, three firearms and arms license.The police had taken over the investigation of the case on the basis of a complaint indexed at Park Street police station by a promoter Zakir Hossain who is a resident of Ekbalpore. According to the complaint, the fake IPS officer posed as a top official of NIA and had asked the complainant to pay Rs 2 lakh and threatened to embroil his name in a false case. The three were produced before Bankshal court and remanded in police custody till July 31.