Man accused of 7-yr-old's murder held from train to Howrah

KOLKATA: A youth from Haryana was arrested from Kalka Mail on Friday morning for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old girl in Panipath.



The youth was detained by the Government Railway Police and later handed over to Haryana Police.

According to sources, the accused youth, identified as Shiv Kumar, had murdered a seven-year-old girl in Panipath to become a tantric. Kumar used to practice black magic and was in search of a girl aged not more than 14 years for the purpose of sacrifice.

On Monday, he made the girl's father consume alcohol and abducted the girl. Later, Kumar allegedly raped and killed her. After that, he boarded the Kalka Mail on Tuesday without ticket and was travelling to Howrah. While tracking Kumar using technical help, Haryana Police spotted him and came to know about his movement. Immediately, a police team left Haryana by flight and came to Kolkata on Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning, the police team approached Howrah GRP and sought help. On Friday morning, a team from the Howrah GRP was sent to Burdwan for the purpose of locating the suspect. After the train reached Burdwan, Howrah GRP cops in plain clothes started searching for Kumar with a picture and finally spotted him in the S-6 coach. He was detained and taken to Howrah.