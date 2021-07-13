Mamata's poll result review plea: Justice Shampa Sarkar to hear case

KOLKATA: Justice Shampa Sarkar of Calcutta High Court will hear the Nandigram election result case after Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself from hearing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the victory of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.



The case will be heard in a bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar in the next few days. The election petition was first taken up for hearing on June 18 and then adjourned for June 24. Senior advocate Dr. AM Singhvi argued for Banerjee that there was a clear conflict of interest, given Justice Chanda's "close, personal, professional, pecuniary and ideological relationship" with the BJP.

Earlier, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien had tweeted some pictures in which Justice Chanda was seen at a meeting with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, candidates whose names did not publish in the new upper primary interview list appealed to review the interview list.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday published lists of candidates for interview in connection with the recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools on the basis of their appearance in the 2016 TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test).